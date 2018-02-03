Sally Dworsky
Sally Dworsky Biography (Wikipedia)
Sally Dworsky is an American singer-songwriter. She has been a voice actress and singer in animated films such as The Lion King, The Prince of Egypt, and Shrek in addition to releasing her own albums. She has also performed on A Prairie Home Companion. Her brother is Richard Dworsky. She grew up in Saint Paul, Minnesota.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
