Richard Anthony Hewson (born 17 November 1943, Stockton-on-Tees, Teesside) is an English producer, arranger, conductor and multi-instrumentalist, who created the studio group RAH Band.
The Crunch
The Crunch
Clouds Across The Moon
Clouds Across The Moon
Gipsy Girl
Gipsy Girl
