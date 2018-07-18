DJ Icey, (born Eddie Pappa), is an American DJ, electronic music producer, and remixer, credited by Allmusic as having helped to "jump-start the increasingly fertile dance scene in and around Orlando, FL, during the '90s". E, the Incredibly Strange History of Ecstasy credits him as "the prime founder of the Funky Breaks and the Florida Breaks. 1999's Rave America indicates that "the preoccupation with backbeats" characteristic of the Orlando sound was developed by DJ Icey.