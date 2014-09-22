Lynwood SlimBorn 19 August 1953. Died 4 August 2014
Lynwood Slim
1953-08-19
Lynwood Slim (born Richard Dennis Duran, August 19, 1953, Los Angeles, California; died August 4, 2014) was an American blues harmonica player and singer. Slim was best known as a singer in the style of smooth easy jazz/blues, as well as his harmonica and flute playing.
