The Donkeys are an American indie band from San Diego, California, United States, that consist of Timothy DeNardo, Jessie Gulati, Anthony Lukens, and Sam Sprague. Their style of music has been compared to previous California bands Pavement, Grateful Dead, and Crosby, Stills, Nash, & Young. They are currently signed to the label Dead Oceans. They were nominated for best rock band for the San Diego Music Awards in 2011 and 2012, and won the award in 2012. Their song "Excelsior Lady" was featured as a song by the fictional band Geronimo Jackson on the TV show Lost. The Donkeys third album Born with Stripes was mixed by Thom Monahan of the Pernice Brothers and released in April 2011.