Astrix is an Israeli psytrance project of Avi Shmailov. Born 12 May 1981
1981-05-12
Avi Shmailov (Hebrew: אבי שמיילוב) under his stage name Astrix, is an Israeli trance music DJ and producer specializing in the subgenre of Full On psychedelic trance.
In 2006 Astrix reached #41 (+34 rise) in DJMag's "Top 100 DJs" yearly rank along with a rise of several other Israeli musicians (the highest being Infected Mushroom ranked #9) marking a significant proportion of the Israeli electronic music scene. In 2007 Astrix reached #18 on the list.
