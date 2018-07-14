Avi Shmailov (Hebrew: אבי שמיילוב) under his stage name Astrix, is an Israeli trance music DJ and producer specializing in the subgenre of Full On psychedelic trance.

In 2006 Astrix reached #41 (+34 rise) in DJMag's "Top 100 DJs" yearly rank along with a rise of several other Israeli musicians (the highest being Infected Mushroom ranked #9) marking a significant proportion of the Israeli electronic music scene. In 2007 Astrix reached #18 on the list.