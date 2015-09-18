Maurice AlexanderFrench accordionist and orchestra leader. Born 1902. Died 1980
Maurice Alexander
1902
TCK Go To Rio
Krystal Klear
TCK Go To Rio
TCK Go To Rio
Past BBC Events
Proms 1903: Prom 28
Queen's Hall
1903-09-23T14:25:13
23
Sep
1903
Proms 1900: Prom 46
Queen's Hall
1900-10-17T14:25:13
17
Oct
1900
Proms 1899: Prom 40
Queen's Hall
1899-10-11T14:25:13
11
Oct
1899
Proms 1898: Prom 38
Queen's Hall
1898-10-10T14:25:13
10
Oct
1898
