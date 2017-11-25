Dan StevensEnglish actor and producer. Born 10 October 1982
Dan Stevens
1982-10-10
Dan Stevens Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel Jonathan Stevens (born 10 October 1982) is an English actor. He first drew international attention for his role as Matthew Crawley in the ITV acclaimed period drama series Downton Abbey (2010–12). He also starred as David in the thriller film The Guest (2014), Sir Lancelot in the adventure film Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014), The Beast/Prince in Disney's live action adaptation of Beauty and the Beast (2017), Lorin Willis in the biographical legal drama Marshall (2017), and Charles Dickens in the biographical drama The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017). Since 2017, he has starred as David Haller in the FX series Legion. In 2018, he starred in the Netflix horror-thriller Apostle.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dan Stevens Tracks
