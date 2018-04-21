James H. Gresham (born October 14, 1934 in Selma, Alabama), is a soul singer and writer. BMI list 14 songs to his credit. He wrote and produced records in Los Angeles in the 1960s. He also played in Rosey Grier's band, and wrote and produced records for Rosey's record label "Tac-Ful". He has appeared on shows with the late Wilson Pickett, Joe Tex, and many other "Soul Greats".