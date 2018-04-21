Jimmy GreshamBorn 14 October 1934
Jimmy Gresham
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1934-10-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/137ddeac-fbfb-4ca0-bfec-cb8e9bf319de
Jimmy Gresham Biography (Wikipedia)
James H. Gresham (born October 14, 1934 in Selma, Alabama), is a soul singer and writer. BMI list 14 songs to his credit. He wrote and produced records in Los Angeles in the 1960s. He also played in Rosey Grier's band, and wrote and produced records for Rosey's record label "Tac-Ful". He has appeared on shows with the late Wilson Pickett, Joe Tex, and many other "Soul Greats".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jimmy Gresham Tracks
Sort by
This Feeling I Have
Jimmy Gresham
This Feeling I Have
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
This Feeling I Have
Last played on
Chasin' A Rainbow
Jimmy Gresham
Chasin' A Rainbow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chasin' A Rainbow
Last played on
No Way To Stop It
Jimmy Gresham
No Way To Stop It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Way To Stop It
Last played on
Jimmy Gresham Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist