Kenny Davis. Acoustic & electric upright bassist. Born 4 September 1961
Kenny Davis
1961-09-04
Kenny Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
Kenny Davis (born September 4, 1961) is an American jazz bassist.
Davis released two albums as leader for Soul Note.
He was also member of the Blue Note Records group Out of the Blue and has appeared on albums by Gary Bartz, Art Farmer, Don Byron, Eric Person, Michele Rosewoman, Onaje Allan Gumbs and others.
Kenny is currently professor of Jazz Bass and Jazz History at the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.
Come On In My Kitchen
Cassandra Wilson
Come On In My Kitchen
Come On In My Kitchen
Say What I Like
Kenny Davis
Say What I Like
Say What I Like
Paparazzi
Audio Slugs & Kenny Davis
Paparazzi
Paparazzi
