Kenny Davis (born September 4, 1961) is an American jazz bassist.

Davis released two albums as leader for Soul Note.

He was also member of the Blue Note Records group Out of the Blue and has appeared on albums by Gary Bartz, Art Farmer, Don Byron, Eric Person, Michele Rosewoman, Onaje Allan Gumbs and others.

Kenny is currently professor of Jazz Bass and Jazz History at the Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey.