Tokyo Ghetto Pussy
Tokyo Ghetto Pussy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1378a44a-ed26-4a34-a037-c664cba7b5fe
Tokyo Ghetto Pussy Biography (Wikipedia)
Tokyo Ghetto Pussy was a German musical project by Rolf Ellmer and Markus Löffel of Jam & Spoon, under the pseudonyms Trancy Spacer and Spacy Trancer. Their most popular singles were "I Kiss Your Lips", "Everybody on the Floor (Pump It)" and "Fly Me to the Moon".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tokyo Ghetto Pussy Tracks
Sort by
Tokyo Ghetto Pussy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist