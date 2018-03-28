Lewis Lyman James (July 27, 1892 - February 19, 1959) was a vocalist and among the most active of recording artists in the United States from 1917 through much of the 1930s. He was a member of The Shannon Four, The Revelers, and The Criterion Trio. He had many Top Ten hits during that time, including "My Baby Boy", "Till We Meet Again", "What'll I Do", "All Alone)" and "Pal of My Cradle Days", among others.