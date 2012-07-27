SuckSouth African hard rock band from the 1970s. Formed 1970. Disbanded 1971
Suck were a rock band who were part of South Africa's first wave of hard rock titled "The Big Heavies". The group lasted eight months between 1970 and 1971, during which they recorded their lone LP, Time to Suck. It was later released in America in 2009. They were also one of the earliest groups to cover Black Sabbath. In March 2007 they were featured in an article in Classic Rock magazine titled "The Lost Pioneers of Heavy Metal", where they were referred to as "acidpunk metal".
