Eleftheria Arvanitaki (Greek: Ελευθερία Αρβανιτάκη) (born October 17, 1957 in Piraeus) is a Greek folk singer. She originates from the island of Icaria. Arvanitaki has worked with important musicians, such as Cesária Évora, Arto Tunçboyacıyan, Ara Dinkjian. On 14 March 2010, Alpha TV ranked her the sixth top-certified female artist in the nation's phonographic era (since 1960).

