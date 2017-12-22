Marin CazacuBorn 30 September 1956
Marin Cazacu
1956-09-30
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/136b6e91-5e94-418b-adab-b2b3a6de677d
Lensky's aria from 'Eugene Onegin', arr. for cello and orchestra
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky
Trio no. 1 in D minor Op.49 for piano and strings
Marin Cazacu
Trio no. 4 Op.90 (Dumky) for piano and strings
Marin Cazacu
