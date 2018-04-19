Phonte Lyshod Coleman, better known as Phonte (born December 28, 1978), is an American rapper, formerly of the now defunct North Carolina trio Little Brother and one-half of the duo The Foreign Exchange. He has also recorded R&B-flavored output as a singer (often under the pseudonym Percy Miracles), and with Nicolay on The Foreign Exchange. His rhymes tend to be no-frills perspectives on working-class life.