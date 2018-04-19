PhonteBorn 1978
Phonte Biography (Wikipedia)
Phonte Lyshod Coleman, better known as Phonte (born December 28, 1978), is an American rapper, formerly of the now defunct North Carolina trio Little Brother and one-half of the duo The Foreign Exchange. He has also recorded R&B-flavored output as a singer (often under the pseudonym Percy Miracles), and with Nicolay on The Foreign Exchange. His rhymes tend to be no-frills perspectives on working-class life.
Phonte Tracks
Been In Love
Eric Roberson & F.Phonte
4Evermore (feat. Algebra & Phonte)
Anthony David
Beats N Rhymes (feat. Oddisee & Phonte)
Key Brown
Road Trip (feat. Phonte)
Critically Acclaimed
Thru The Night
Phonte
One Too Many
Kaytranada
The Brightest Star
Nicolay
Holiday Jam
Phonte
