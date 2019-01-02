Nelly Kim Furtado (born 2 December 1978) is a Canadian singer and songwriter. Furtado first gained fame with her debut album, Whoa, Nelly! (2000), which was a critical and commercial success that spawned two top 10 singles on the Billboard Hot 100, "I'm Like a Bird" and "Turn Off the Light". The first of the two singles won her a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance. In 2003, she released her second album, Folklore, which was preceded by the lead single, "Powerless (Say What You Want)".

Furtado's third album, Loose (2006), became her best selling album with 12 million copies sold worldwide. The album spawned four successful number one singles; "Promiscuous", "Maneater", "Say It Right", and "All Good Things (Come to an End)". She released her first Spanish language album, Mi Plan, in 2009, which won her a Latin Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Album. In 2012, Furtado released her fifth album, The Spirit Indestructible. In 2017, Furtado released her sixth album, titled The Ride.