Richard & Adam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/136433d2-ea45-4374-8173-319fe2f8e21c
Richard & Adam Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard and Adam Johnson, performing as Richard & Adam, are Welsh classical singers, best known for finishing in third place on the seventh series of Britain's Got Talent. They come from Holywell in North Wales. Their debut album The Impossible Dream topped the UK Albums Chart and spent four consecutive weeks at number one, making it the longest-running number-one album of 2013 in the UK.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard & Adam Performances & Interviews
Richard & Adam Tracks
Sort by
Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)
Richard & Adam
Adeste Fideles (O Come, All Ye Faithful)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once in Royal David's City
Richard & Adam
Once in Royal David's City
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Once in Royal David's City
Last played on
Climb Every Mountain
Richard & Adam
Climb Every Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Climb Every Mountain
Last played on
The Power of Love
Richard & Adam
The Power of Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Power of Love
Last played on
Without You
Richard & Adam
Without You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Without You
Last played on
Moon River
Richard & Adam
Moon River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Moon River
Last played on
Ill Walk With God (feat. Richard & Adam)
Nicholas Brodzsky
Ill Walk With God (feat. Richard & Adam)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ill Walk With God (feat. Richard & Adam)
Last played on
Bring Him Home
Richard & Adam
Bring Him Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bring Him Home
Last played on
How Great Thou Art
Richard & Adam
How Great Thou Art
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Great Thou Art
Composer
Last played on
The Impossible Dream
Richard & Adam
The Impossible Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Impossible Dream
Last played on
Well Keep a Welcome
Richard & Adam
Well Keep a Welcome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Well Keep a Welcome
Last played on
I Believe
Ervin Drake
I Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Believe
Last played on
Ave Maria
Richard & Adam
Ave Maria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ave Maria
Last played on
When You Believe
Richard & Adam
When You Believe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Believe
Last played on
Shenandoah
Richard & Adam
Shenandoah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shenandoah
Last played on
Unchained Melody
Richard & Adam
Unchained Melody
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unchained Melody
Last played on
Hark! The herald angels sing
Richard & Adam
Hark! The herald angels sing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hark! The herald angels sing
Last played on
O little town of Bethlehem
Richard & Adam
O little town of Bethlehem
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O little town of Bethlehem
Last played on
Somewhere
Richard & Adam
Somewhere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere
Last played on
Caruso
Richard & Adam
Caruso
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Caruso
Last played on
When Somebody Loved You
Richard & Adam
When Somebody Loved You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Somebody Loved You
Last played on
When You Say Nothing At All
Richard & Adam
When You Say Nothing At All
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When You Say Nothing At All
Last played on
Parla Piu Piano
Richard & Adam
Parla Piu Piano
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parla Piu Piano
Last played on
Can you feel the love
Richard & Adam
Can you feel the love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Can you feel the love
Last played on
Goldfinger
Richard & Adam
Goldfinger
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goldfinger
Last played on
Richard & Adam Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Jingle Boe
-
Alfie Boe and Michael Ball are Together Again...again!
-
Watch Michael Ball and Alfie Boe sing Bring Me Sunshine
-
"By having the two voices the songs take on another life" - Michael Ball and Alfie Boe on the power of the duet
-
Alfie Boe: 'The Marine Theatre in Fleetwood is the first place I sung Les Mis; I never thought I'd sing it on Broadway'
-
Alfie Boe: "Katherine's a better kisser than Michael Ball!"
-
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe perform a medley of songs from the musical Les Miserables
-
Gospel Oak Primary school choir perform a Christmas cracker with Ball & Boe
-
How do you decide whose name is first?
-
Michael Ball and Alfie Boe
Back to artist