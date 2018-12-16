Frank De Vol and His Orchestra
Frank De Vol and His Orchestra
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Doris Day
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
I've Got My Love To Keep Me Warm
Frosty The Snowman
Ella Fitzgerald
Frosty The Snowman
Frosty The Snowman
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Johnny Marks
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
Whatever Will Be Will Be
Doris Day
Whatever Will Be Will Be
Whatever Will Be Will Be
It's Easy To Remember
Doris Day
It's Easy To Remember
It's Easy To Remember
You Do
Frank De Vol and His Orchestra
You Do
You Do
Big Guitar
Frank De Vol and His Orchestra
Big Guitar
Big Guitar
