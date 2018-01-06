Bob BergBorn 7 April 1951. Died 5 December 2002
1951-04-07
Robert Berg (April 7, 1951 – December 5, 2002) was a jazz saxophonist originally from Brooklyn, New York City.
Friday Night at the Cadillac Club
Barbara
