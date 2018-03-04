Shweta Subram
Shweta Subram Biography (Wikipedia)
Shweta Subram is a Canadian Bollywood playback singer. She primarily sings in Hindi, though she has also lent her voice to other languages. Shweta is the recipient of multiple awards including the North American Best Singer award from Sangam Kala Group, and Best Singer Award from Shankar Mahadevan Academy's talent hunt, judged by Shankar Mahadevan himself. Shweta was an active participant in the International Indian Film Academy Awards (2011), performing with Bollywood music composer/director duo Salim-Sulaiman for IIFA Rocks in Toronto.
Mere Rashke Kamar
Shweta Subram
Mella Mella
Shweta Subram
Dil-E-Nadaan (reprise)
Ayushmann Khurrana
Bollywood Evolution
Shweta Subram
Don't You Worry Child (feat. Shweta Subram)
The Piano Guys
