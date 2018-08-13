Lou GrammAmerican rock singer-songwriter; Black Sheep, Foreigner & Shadow King. Born 2 May 1950
Lou Gramm
1950-05-02
Lou Gramm Biography (Wikipedia)
Lou Gramm (born Louis Andrew Grammatico; May 2, 1950) is an American rock singer-songwriter, best known for being the original lead singer of the British-American rock band Foreigner.
Lou Gramm Tracks
Angel With A Dirty Face
Angel With A Dirty Face
Midnight Blue
