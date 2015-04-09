Dáithí Mícheál Ó Sé (born 2 June 1976) is an Irish television presenter. He currently hosts RTÉ One's Today, alongside Maura Derrane. He is also the current host of the Rose of Tralee and hosts a chat show on TG4 every Thursday night Seal Le Dáithí.

His career has included stints as a teacher, butcher, bouncer, ferry driver around the Blasket Islands, ringmaster with Duffy's Circus, singing on Charity You're a Star, surviving in remotest Connemara for Celebrities Go Wild, Livin' with Lucy, judging on The All Ireland Talent Show, and one-off presenting gigs on the likes of The Panel and Winning Streak.

In 2010, he succeeded Ray D'Arcy as host of the Rose of Tralee, and married one of the Roses in 2012. Having risen to national fame as a continuity announcer and weather presenter with TG4.