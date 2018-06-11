Michael Wayne Atha (born December 30, 1979), better known as Yelawolf, is an American rapper, singer and songwriter from Gadsden, Alabama. In his early years, Yelawolf released his first independent album Creek Water, which was released in 2005. During 2005 to 2010, he released one extended play and four mixtapes. One extended play (EP), titled Trunk Muzik, amassed a strong attention that would follow the rapper's signing a record deal to Interscope Records, which re-released the mixtape as Trunk Muzik 0-60 later that year.

In January 2011, Yelawolf signed a recording contract to Eminem's record label, Shady Records, and released his major-label debut album, Radioactive on November 21, 2011. The album debuted at number 27 on the Billboard 200. Yelawolf released a sequel to his breakthrough mixtape Trunk Muzik, titled Trunk Muzik Returns on March 14, 2013. His second album, Love Story, was released on April 21, 2015. His third album, Trial by Fire, was released on October 27, 2017.