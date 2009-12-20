Gareth Hale (born 15 January 1953, Hull) is an English comedian and actor, who is best known as one half of the comedy duo Hale and Pace, with his friend and comic partner Norman Pace.

Both were former teachers, their comedy partnership has fronted several television programmes, most notably Hale and Pace, Pushing Up Daisies, h&p@bbc and Jobs for the Boys. As straight actors, they also fronted the original TV dramatisation of Dalziel and Pascoe; as well as making a guest appearance together in Survival, a 1989 Doctor Who serial.

Hale was a regular on the five soap opera Family Affairs, playing Doug MacKenzie (2003–05). In 2007 Hale and Pace appeared in the Christmas special of Extras, called "The Extra Special Series Finale", playing themselves. In 2008, Hale joined the cast of The Royal in the role of the head porter, and in late 2009 he played Scrooge in an adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

In 2015, Hale appeared as Commissioner Busby in the BBC TV series Father Brown episode 3.15 "The Owl of Minerva", also in April 2015, Hale became the voice of Sam FM a music based radio station covering Southern England. In 2015 he made a guest appearance as Teddy Arseholes in an episode of the BBC comedy series Cradle to Grave based on the autobiography of Danny Baker, Going to Sea in a Sieve. In 2018 he is appearing in the comedy Benidorm (TV Series) with Norman Pace