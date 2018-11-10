Little Nikki
Little Nikki Biography (Wikipedia)
Nicole Shortland (born 5 March 1996), better known by her stage name Little Nikki, is a singer-songwriter from London. She is best known for her 2013 single "Little Nikki Says", which peaked to number 53 on the UK Singles Chart. She was also a member of SoundGirl.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Only Us (feat. Little Nikki)
Paul Oakenfold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwcpg.jpglink
Only Us (Zaa Remix) (feat. Little Nikki)
Paul Oakenfold
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02wwcpg.jpglink
Daydreams (feat. Little Nikki)
Kruel intentions
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06kx2s2.jpglink
Tell Me (feat. Little Nikki)
Dave Silcox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0dhp.jpglink
Right Before My Eyes (feat. DJ S.K.T)
Little Nikki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0218c09.jpglink
Right Before My Eyes
Little Nikki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0dhp.jpglink
Make U Bounce (feat. Little Nikki)
DJ Fresh
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02c5gc3.jpglink
Right Before My Eyes (Live PA) (feat. Little Nikki)
DJ S.K.T
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02stjkw.jpglink
Fix It
Little Nikki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0dhp.jpglink
Make U Bounce
Little Nikki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0dhp.jpglink
Where I'm Coming From
Little Nikki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01s8w35.jpglink
Yo Yo
Little Nikki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0dhp.jpglink
All Or Nothing
Dave Silcox
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Right Before My Eyes
Little Nikki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0dhp.jpglink
Your Love
Little Nikki
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01q0dhp.jpglink
