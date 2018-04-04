Sharon IsbinBorn 7 August 1956
Sharon Isbin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04mth4v.jpg
1956-08-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/134ef18b-da25-460f-b03c-0e120d75efd0
Sharon Isbin Biography (Wikipedia)
Sharon Isbin is an American classical guitarist and the founding director of the Guitar Department at Juilliard.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sharon Isbin Tracks
Sort by
Asturias - Leyenda (Suite Espanola no.1)
Isaac Albéniz
Asturias - Leyenda (Suite Espanola no.1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Asturias - Leyenda (Suite Espanola no.1)
Last played on
The House Of The Rising Sun from Joan Baez Suite
Sharon Isbin
The House Of The Rising Sun from Joan Baez Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
The House Of The Rising Sun from Joan Baez Suite
Last played on
recuerdos de la Alhambra
Lendle
recuerdos de la Alhambra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
recuerdos de la Alhambra
Last played on
Capricho arabe
Francisco Tárrega
Capricho arabe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
Capricho arabe
Last played on
Wild Mountain Thyme
Sharon Isbin
Wild Mountain Thyme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
Wild Mountain Thyme
Last played on
The Black Decameron (Balada de la concella enamorada)
Leo Brouwer
The Black Decameron (Balada de la concella enamorada)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05y4tdh.jpglink
The Black Decameron (Balada de la concella enamorada)
Last played on
House of the Rising Sun from Joan Baez Suite
Sharon Isbin
House of the Rising Sun from Joan Baez Suite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
House of the Rising Sun from Joan Baez Suite
Last played on
Quejas
Sharon Isbin
Quejas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
Quejas
Performer
Capricho Arrabe
Francisco Tárrega
Capricho Arrabe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
Capricho Arrabe
Mallorca
Isaac Albéniz
Mallorca
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br107.jpglink
Mallorca
La Catedral (3rd mvt)
Agustín Barrios Mangoré
La Catedral (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
La Catedral (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Quejas for guitar
Paz Abreu
Quejas for guitar
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
Quejas for guitar
Last played on
Zapateado
Regino Sáinz de la Maza
Zapateado
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
Zapateado
Last played on
Zapateado (feat. Sharon Isbin)
Regino Sáinz de la Maza
Zapateado (feat. Sharon Isbin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
Zapateado (feat. Sharon Isbin)
Last played on
Wild Mountain Thyme
Sharon Isbin
Wild Mountain Thyme
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
Wild Mountain Thyme
Last played on
Concierto de Aranjuez
Sharon Isbin
Concierto de Aranjuez
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
Concierto de Aranjuez
Last played on
Drewries Accordes
Sharon Isbin
Drewries Accordes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mth4v.jpglink
Sharon Isbin Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist