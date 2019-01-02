Zara Larsson Biography (Wikipedia)
Zara Maria Larsson (,; born 16 December 1997) is a Swedish singer and songwriter. At the age of 10, she achieved national fame in Sweden for winning the 2008 season of the talent show Talang, the Swedish version of British TV's Got Talent. Four years later, in 2012, Larsson signed with the record label TEN Music Group and released her debut EP album Introducing in January 2013. The single "Uncover" topped the music charts in Scandinavia: Sweden, Denmark, and Norway. In February 2013, "Uncover" was certified Platinum by Universal Music Sweden. In July 2013, her EP Introducing was certified 3× Platinum in the country. Larsson signed a three-year contract with Epic Records in the United States in April 2013. In 2016, she performed at the opening and closing ceremonies for UEFA Euro in France.
Four years after her first album, Larsson's debut international album So Good was released on 17 March 2017 and entered at number seven on the UK Albums Chart. It produced eight singles: "Lush Life", "Never Forget You", "Ain't My Fault", "I Would Like", "So Good", "Don't Let Me Be Yours", "Only You", and "Symphony", a collaboration with Clean Bandit. Almost all the album's singles reached the top 15 in the UK. "Never Forget You" peaked in the United States at number 13 on the US Billboard Hot 100, giving Larsson and English singer MNEK their first entries on the chart. Similarly, "Symphony" became Larsson's first number one single on the UK Singles Chart.
- Zara Larsson's surprise phonebox callhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054m51v.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p054m51v.jpg2017-06-01T13:34:00.000ZZara Larsson surprises two festival goers at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Hull.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p054lk2h
- “It’s really going to be a great show” - Zara Larsson confirms she is playing Radio 1’s Big Weekendhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050hxl3.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p050hxl3.jpg2017-04-19T10:51:00.000ZGrimmy talks to Zara about her upcoming performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend, and who she cannot wait to see perform in Hull.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p050hv98
- 'I was obsessed with it' Zara Larsson introduces Track of the Day 'So Good'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l56c4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l56c4.jpg2017-01-30T09:47:00.000ZZara Larsson introduces her single So Good featuring Ty Dolla $ign.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04r8sy9
- Zara Larsson - BBC Music Awards 2016https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l56c4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04l56c4.jpg2017-01-11T23:59:00.000ZBreakthrough Scandi pop sensation Zara Larsson performs Lush Life and I Would Like.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04l8czv
- Zara Larsson plays How Beyoncé Are You?https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hbc49.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04hbc49.jpg2016-11-22T10:01:00.000ZZara Larsson joins Grimmy in the studio to find out just how Beyoncé she really is.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04hbc7b
- 'Beyonce would outshine me times a hundred!' - Zara Larsson talks collaborationshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jg51n.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p03jg51n.jpg2016-03-12T16:29:00.000ZZara Larsson introduces her Top 5 single 'Lush Life'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p03mgchx
