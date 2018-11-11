Bob CarlisleUS CCM vocalist. Born 29 September 1956
Bob Carlisle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1956-09-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/134ab384-5fa8-45d6-8052-876d0e4790a2
Bob Carlisle Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Mason "Bob" Carlisle (born September 29, 1956) is an American Contemporary Christian singer and songwriter. He performed with several bands, most notably Allies and Billy Thermal, before launching a solo career where he received a Grammy Award and four Dove Awards.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bob Carlisle Tracks
Sort by
Butterfly Kisses
Bob Carlisle
Butterfly Kisses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butterfly Kisses
Last played on
It Is Well With My Soul
Bob Carlisle
It Is Well With My Soul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Is Well With My Soul
Last played on
Bob Carlisle Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist