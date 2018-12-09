Carol Lawrence (born September 5, 1932) is an American actress, who has appeared in musical theatre and on television. She appeared as Maria on Broadway in the musical West Side Story (1957), receiving a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She has appeared at The Muny, St. Louis in several musicals, including Funny Girl. She appeared in many television dramas, including Rawhide to Murder She Wrote. She was married to fellow performer Robert Goulet.