Carol LawrenceBorn 5 September 1932
Carol Lawrence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1932-09-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1349c0f5-2bde-47c6-90be-7c8f7dfcb952
Carol Lawrence Biography (Wikipedia)
Carol Lawrence (born September 5, 1932) is an American actress, who has appeared in musical theatre and on television. She appeared as Maria on Broadway in the musical West Side Story (1957), receiving a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical. She has appeared at The Muny, St. Louis in several musicals, including Funny Girl. She appeared in many television dramas, including Rawhide to Murder She Wrote. She was married to fellow performer Robert Goulet.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Carol Lawrence Tracks
Sort by
Tonight (Quintet)
Larry Kert
Tonight (Quintet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight (Quintet)
Last played on
I Feel Pretty
Leonard Bernstein
I Feel Pretty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
I Feel Pretty
Last played on
Tonight
Carol Lawrence
Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight
Last played on
I Feel Pretty
Carol Lawrence
I Feel Pretty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Feel Pretty
Last played on
Tonight (Quintet & Chorus)
Chita Rivera
Tonight (Quintet & Chorus)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight (Quintet & Chorus)
Last played on
Tonight
Larry Kert
Tonight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight
Last played on
One Hand One Heart
Larry Kert
One Hand One Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
One Hand One Heart
Last played on
Tonight (Quintet)
Larry Kert
Tonight (Quintet)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tonight (Quintet)
Last played on
Something's Coming
Carol Lawrence
Something's Coming
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Something's Coming
Last played on
Carol Lawrence Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist