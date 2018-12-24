Lucerne Festival Academy Orchestra
Lucerne Festival Academy Orchestra
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1349775b-554e-4ec9-a15a-cae11bd03d3d
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lucerne Festival Academy is an orchestra-sized educational institution devoted exclusively to the interpretation and performance of contemporary classical music. It has taken place each summer since 2003 in the Swiss city of Lucerne as part of the Lucerne Festival in Summer. Founded by the French composer Pierre Boulez and festival director Michael Haefliger, over 1100 young musicians from over 60 countries have taken part in the Academy, described by The Guardian as "the annual laboratory in which brilliant young musicians are immersed in the performance practice of 20th- and 21st-century music".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Dialoge - concerto for 2 pianos and orchestra [rev.1965]
Bernd Alois Zimmermann
Dialoge - concerto for 2 pianos and orchestra [rev.1965]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0stk.jpglink
Dialoge - concerto for 2 pianos and orchestra [rev.1965]
Last played on
Piano Concerto
György Ligeti
Piano Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Piano Concerto
Last played on
Encounters
Matthew Kaner
Encounters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04f1vp8.jpglink
Encounters
Last played on
Hysteresis
Michel van der Aa
Hysteresis
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01mtz9k.jpglink
Hysteresis
Performer
Last played on
Contrasts (Kontraste)
Bernd Alois Zimmermann
Contrasts (Kontraste)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046jbg8.jpglink
Contrasts (Kontraste)
Last played on
Violin Concerto
György Ligeti
Violin Concerto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt86.jpglink
Violin Concerto
Les Bandar-Log
Charles Koechlin
Les Bandar-Log
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br6lk.jpglink
Les Bandar-Log
Khamma (orch. Koechlin)
Claude Debussy
Khamma (orch. Koechlin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqk7d.jpglink
Khamma (orch. Koechlin)
Segel
Lisa Streich
Segel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Segel
Back to artist