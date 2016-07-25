Shy’mFrench pop singer. Born 28 November 1985
Shy’m
1985-11-28
Shy’m Biography (Wikipedia)
Tamara Marthe (born 28 November 1985), better known as Shy'm, is a French singer. She released her first album, Mes fantaisies, in 2006 and has since released four more albums. She had three Platinum albums, including her number-one 2012 album, Caméléon. Both in 2012 and 2013 she received the NRJ Music Award for Francophone Female Artist of the Year.
