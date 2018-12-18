The RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra (previously known as The National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland and the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra) is the concert music orchestra of Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ). As one of the RTÉ Performing Groups, the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra now gives a 33-concert subscription season (Friday nights from September to May, broadcast live on RTÉ lyric fm), performs lighter Tuesday lunchtime and Friday evening concerts in June and July, plays an important role in Irish contemporary music through its Horizons series in January and February, and undertakes twice-yearly one-week tours of Ireland. Since 2005, the orchestra has been featured on RTÉ One's The Symphony Sessions.