The RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra (previously known as The National Symphony Orchestra of Ireland and the RTÉ Symphony Orchestra) is the concert music orchestra of Raidió Teilifís Éireann (RTÉ). As one of the RTÉ Performing Groups, the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra now gives a 33-concert subscription season (Friday nights from September to May, broadcast live on RTÉ lyric fm), performs lighter Tuesday lunchtime and Friday evening concerts in June and July, plays an important role in Irish contemporary music through its Horizons series in January and February, and undertakes twice-yearly one-week tours of Ireland. Since 2005, the orchestra has been featured on RTÉ One's The Symphony Sessions.
Suite alentejana No.1 (Finale)
Luís de Freitas Branco
Suite alentejana no. 1
Luís de Freitas Branco
Nocturne No. 2 in C minor (H.25)
John Field
The Bohemian Girl (Overture)
Michael William Balfe
Les biches Suite, FP 36b: I. Rondeau
Francis Poulenc
Les animaux modèles Suite - Le petit jour
Francis Poulenc
Linen and Lace: iii) Two Cities
Bill Whelan
Romance for cello & orchestra, Op.35
Edward MacDowell
The Three-Cornered Hat, Ballet Suite no 2
Manuel de Falla
Rapsodie espagnole
Maurice Ravel
Symphonie espagnole in D minor for violin and orchestra, Op 21
Édouard Lalo
Danzas fantasticas, Op 22
Joaquín Turina
Symphony no. 1 in D major Op.25
Sergei Prokofiev
Concerto in D major Op.77
Johannes Brahms
Symphony no. 1 in C major, Op.21
Ludwig van Beethoven
Cuban Overture
George Gershwin
Navarra
Isaac Albéniz
Hatsukoi
Tatsunosuke Koshigaya
Music Arranger
Singer
Bachianas Brasileiras No.5
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Singer
Alborada del gracioso
Maurice Ravel
Iberia (Images)
Claude Debussy
Songs of the Auvergne
Joseph Canteloube
Singer
Procession del Rocio
Joaquín Turina
Symphony No.10 in E minor, Op.93
Dmitri Shostakovich
Conductor
Violin Concerto (Distant Light)
Peteris Vasks
Conductor
Three Pieces in old style for string orchestra
Henryk Mikolaj Górecki
Conductor
Tabula Rasa - Concerto For 2 Violins, Strings And Prepared Piano
Arvo Pärt
Symphony no.2, Op.40
Malcolm Arnold
Symphony No 2 in D major, Op 73
Johannes Brahms
Concerto for violin and cello in A minor, op 102
Johannes Brahms
Coriolan Overture in C minor Op 62
Ludwig van Beethoven
Hamlet (1948) - Prelude
William Walton
Conductor
The Bitter Tears of Petra Von Kant Act 1 Prelude
Gerald Barry
Singer
Cheveaux-de-frise
Gerald Barry
Symphony No.6 in A major
Anton Bruckner
4 Letzte Lieder
Richard Strauss
Prelude to Act 1 of Parsifal
Richard Wagner
Diner
Gerald Barry
Symphony No 2 in D major
Johannes Brahms
Coriolan overture
Ludwig van Beethoven
