Odd Mob (sometimes stylised as ODD MOB) is an EDM production duo from Brisbane, Australia. The duo consists of Robbie Jacobs and Harry Hope. They are most well known for their songs "Is It a Banger?", which placed at number 70 in the 2014 Triple J Hottest 100, and "Into You", which topped the ARIA Club Tracks chart for 7 weeks.
Odd Mob Tracks
Feels So Good
Instrinsic
Wake up
Chunks
No Pressure (Jordan Burns Extended Mix)
Into You (Odd Mob VIP) (feat. Starley)
Down For Love (feat. Helen)
Into You (feat. Starley)
Slumber (feat. Kite)
The Vibe (Odd Mob Remix) (feat. Scrufizzer)
Into You (Extended Mix) (feat. Starlet)
