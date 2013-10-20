Skratch BastidBorn 2 September 1982
Skratch Bastid
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1982-09-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/133d7ebd-b41c-49b8-a92a-6ad058c366b8
Skratch Bastid Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Murphy (born September 2, 1982), known primarily by his stage name Skratch Bastid, is a Canadian DJ and Juno nominated record producer. He is a three-time Scribble Jam DJ Battle winner. URB has described him as "a DJ with more than mixing up his sleeves". He is a global ambassador and judge for Red Bull's annual Thre3style DJ competition.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Skratch Bastid Tracks
Sort by
Miley
Grandtheft
Miley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tlh4.jpglink
Miley
Last played on
Skratch Bastid Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist