Paul Murphy (born September 2, 1982), known primarily by his stage name Skratch Bastid, is a Canadian DJ and Juno nominated record producer. He is a three-time Scribble Jam DJ Battle winner. URB has described him as "a DJ with more than mixing up his sleeves". He is a global ambassador and judge for Red Bull's annual Thre3style DJ competition.

