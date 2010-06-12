Charbel RouhanaBorn 1965
1965
Charbel Rouhana Biography (Wikipedia)
Charbel Rouhana (Arabic: شربل روحانا) is a Lebanese oud player in Lebanon. Born in 1965 in Amsheet (a town north of Beirut), Charbel pursued his music education at the Université Saint-Esprit de Kaslik and obtained his diploma in oud instrumentation in 1986 and his M.A. in Musicology in 1987.
