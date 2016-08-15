Sonic Boom SixFormed 2002
Sonic Boom Six
2002
Sonic Boom Six Biography (Wikipedia)
Sonic Boom Six (often shortened to SB6) are a five-piece band from Manchester, United Kingdom. Their eclectic sound combines different elements of several genres and has been described by Kerrang! as "taking ska, pop, grime, dubstep, punk and metal apart, then rebuilding them as a hyperactive hybrid". Their lyrics tend to focus on social commentary with a live show known for "clashing activism and good times". The band's influences include Bad Brains, Public Enemy, The Fugees, The Specials, The Streets, and The Clash.
Sonic Boom Six Tracks
Virus
Sonic Boom Six
Virus
Virus
Look a Gal
Sonic Boom Six
Look a Gal
Look a Gal
Keep On Believing
Sonic Boom Six
Keep On Believing
Keep On Believing
Karma Is A Bitch
Sonic Boom Six
Karma Is A Bitch
Karma Is A Bitch
Strange Transformations (bed)
Sonic Boom Six
Strange Transformations (bed)
Bigger Than Punk Rock
Sonic Boom Six
Bigger Than Punk Rock
Bigger Than Punk Rock
Kids of the Multiculture
Sonic Boom Six
Kids of the Multiculture
Kids of the Multiculture
Passing Through
Sonic Boom Six
Passing Through
Passing Through
For The Kids of The Multiculture
Sonic Boom Six
For The Kids of The Multiculture
New Style Rocka
Sonic Boom Six
New Style Rocka
New Style Rocka
Addicted To Bass
Sonic Boom Six
Addicted To Bass
Addicted To Bass
Polished Chrome And Open Kitchens
Sonic Boom Six
Polished Chrome And Open Kitchens
Back 2 Skool
Sonic Boom Six
Back 2 Skool
Back 2 Skool
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Leeds
2013-08-24T15:09:24
24
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Reading
Sonic Boom Six Links
Similar Artists
