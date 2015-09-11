Thousand Foot Krutch (often abbreviated TFK) is a Canadian Christian rock band formed in 1995. They have released eight albums. They have also released two live albums and three remix albums. Singer Trevor McNevan and drummer Steve Augustine are also members of their own side project band called FM Static and Joel Bruyere started his own solo project called "The Drawing Room" in 2009. The band has sold a million albums as of February 2014.[citation needed]