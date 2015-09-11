Thousand Foot KrutchFormed 1997
Thousand Foot Krutch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1997
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1339fab0-3ad8-4b8e-afac-7b7ae34509c7
Thousand Foot Krutch Biography (Wikipedia)
Thousand Foot Krutch (often abbreviated TFK) is a Canadian Christian rock band formed in 1995. They have released eight albums. They have also released two live albums and three remix albums. Singer Trevor McNevan and drummer Steve Augustine are also members of their own side project band called FM Static and Joel Bruyere started his own solo project called "The Drawing Room" in 2009. The band has sold a million albums as of February 2014.[citation needed]
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Thousand Foot Krutch Tracks
Sort by
Oxygen
Thousand Foot Krutch
Oxygen
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oxygen
Last played on
Thousand Foot Krutch Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist