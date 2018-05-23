The StemsFormed 1983. Disbanded 1987
The Stems
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1983
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1338dca3-a24c-49e0-8483-4ae9a8bb64d0
The Stems Biography (Wikipedia)
The Stems are an alternative rock band formed in Perth, Western Australia in late 1983. They were founded by Dom Mariani in late 1983. The Stems are heavily influenced by 1960s garage rock and 1970s power pop. The band initially broke up in August 1987 and reformed in 2003 releasing a new album in 2007. Although the group disbanded in October 2009, as of 2013 The Stems are an ongoing live concern.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Stems Tracks
Sort by
A First Sight
The Stems
A First Sight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A First Sight
Last played on
I've Got
The Stems
I've Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Network
The Stems
Network
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stems Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist