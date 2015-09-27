Fripp & Eno
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1327beb8-ed6b-4c26-a8b7-5209eb01ce2c
Fripp & Eno Biography (Wikipedia)
Fripp & Eno is an ambient musical side project composed of Brian Eno and Robert Fripp. The duo have released four studio albums. The album Headcandy was also essentially a collaboration between the two, though credited just to Eno. The music created by this pair is entirely instrumental and has earned mixed critical acclaim. Each release has made extensive use of Frippertronics (a tape looping technique) combined with Fripp's electronic guitar (with subsequent sound treatments by Eno) along with Eno playing various keyboards and synthesizers.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Fripp & Eno Tracks
Sort by
The Heavenly Music Corporation
Fripp & Eno
The Heavenly Music Corporation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Heavenly Music Corporation
Last played on
Evening Star
Fripp & Eno
Evening Star
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Evening Star
Last played on
Evensong: Tallinn
Robert Fripp
Evensong: Tallinn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhr1.jpglink
Evensong: Tallinn
Last played on
Healthy Colours IV
Fripp & Eno
Healthy Colours IV
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Healthy Colours IV
Last played on
Playlists featuring Fripp & Eno
Fripp & Eno Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Guy Garvey's Oblique Strategy
-
Why Brian Eno wrote Music for Airports
-
Bowie on Eno on Bowie; both talking in 1977, a proper pair of 'Heroes'
-
Mandy Parnell: My First And Last Impressions Of Brian Eno
-
Jarvis with Brian Eno
-
Eno & Cox discuss how their experiences of making new sounds
-
[LISTEN] Brian Eno chats with Shaun Keaveny
-
Brian Eno on his album The Ship
-
Brian Eno introduces his John Peel Lecture
-
Eno.Hyde on High Life
Back to artist