Fripp & Eno is an ambient musical side project composed of Brian Eno and Robert Fripp. The duo have released four studio albums. The album Headcandy was also essentially a collaboration between the two, though credited just to Eno. The music created by this pair is entirely instrumental and has earned mixed critical acclaim. Each release has made extensive use of Frippertronics (a tape looping technique) combined with Fripp's electronic guitar (with subsequent sound treatments by Eno) along with Eno playing various keyboards and synthesizers.