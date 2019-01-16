Walter BoeykensBelgian conductor & clarinetist. Born 6 January 1938. Died 23 April 2013
Walter Boeykens
1938-01-06
Walter Boeykens Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter, Knight Boeykens (January 6, 1938 – April 23, 2013) was a Belgian conductor and a world-renowned clarinetist. Boeykens' impressive discography, including several critically acclaimed performances, are testimony to his status as one of the most notable clarinetists of the 20th century. Boeykens remained active and was in concert frequently all around the world until his death in 2013.
