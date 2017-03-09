The Guy's All-Star Shoe BandHouse band on A Prairie Home Companion. Formed 16 October 1993
The Guy's All-Star Shoe Band
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1993-10-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/13253aeb-ac8b-4ffd-8fcc-e3ebfcd232e7
Tracks
Sort by
Every Man I Love Is Either Married, Gay Or Dead
Kacey Jones
Every Man I Love Is Either Married, Gay Or Dead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Every Man I Love Is Either Married, Gay Or Dead
Last played on
Bottoms Up
The Guy's All-Star Shoe Band
Bottoms Up
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bottoms Up
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist