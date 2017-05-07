Anis Mohamed Youssef Ferchichi (born 28 September 1978), better known as Bushido, is a German rapper, hip-hop producer, entrepreneur and co-founder of record label ersguterjunge. Born in Bonn and raised by a single mother in Berlin, Tempelhof, Ferchichi came in contact with hip-hop through graffiti and his friend and fellow rapper Fler. Ferchichi released his demo, King of KingZ in 2001, which later led him to sign a record label deal with Aggro Berlin. Ferchichi's first official release was Carlo Cokxxx Nutten, released in October 2002, a collobaration with Fler. His first solo release, Vom Bordstein bis zur Skyline (2003) peaked at number 88 in Germany.