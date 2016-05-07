The Flying MachineFormed 1968. Disbanded 1971
The Flying Machine
1968
The Flying Machine Biography (Wikipedia)
The Flying Machine was a British pop band who are best known for their 1969 American #5 hit, "Smile a Little Smile for Me".
The Flying Machine Tracks
Smile A Little Smile For Me
Pages Of Your Life
Dinner With Mr Pedro
Night Owl
