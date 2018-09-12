Jonathan Philip Darlington (born 1956 Lapworth, England) is a British conductor and the Music Director of the Duisburg Philharmonic Orchestra and Vancouver Opera. He is known for his broad repertoire of both opera and symphonic music and appears regularly with major orchestras and opera houses, most notably the Orchestre National de France, Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Swedish Chamber Orchestra, Orchestra Sinfonica del San Carlo di Napoli, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg, the National Orchestra of Taiwan, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, English National Opera and Opera Australia.