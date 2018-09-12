Jonathan DarlingtonBorn 1956
Jonathan Darlington
1956
Jonathan Darlington Biography (Wikipedia)
Jonathan Philip Darlington (born 1956 Lapworth, England) is a British conductor and the Music Director of the Duisburg Philharmonic Orchestra and Vancouver Opera. He is known for his broad repertoire of both opera and symphonic music and appears regularly with major orchestras and opera houses, most notably the Orchestre National de France, Prague Radio Symphony Orchestra, the Swedish Chamber Orchestra, Orchestra Sinfonica del San Carlo di Napoli, the Orchestre Philharmonique de Strasbourg, the National Orchestra of Taiwan, the BBC Symphony Orchestra, English National Opera and Opera Australia.
Jonathan Darlington Tracks
Lead Us Home
Matthew Emery
Lead Us Home
Lead Us Home
Terre-Nueve
Marie-Claire Saindon
Terre-Nueve
Terre-Nueve
Symphony No.3
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphony No.3
Symphony No.3
Singer
Appalachian Spring
Aaron Copland
Appalachian Spring
Appalachian Spring
Moontides
John Estacio
Moontides
Moontides
La Valse
Maurice Ravel
La Valse
La Valse
Liebst du um Schönheit
Ulster Orchestra
Liebst du um Schönheit
Liebst du um Schönheit
Ruckert Lieder
Gustav Mahler
Ruckert Lieder
Ruckert Lieder
Performer
Siegfried-Idyll
Richard Wagner
Siegfried-Idyll
Siegfried-Idyll
Overture to Oberon - opera in 3 acts J.306
Carl Maria von Weber
Overture to Oberon - opera in 3 acts J.306
Overture to Oberon - opera in 3 acts J.306
