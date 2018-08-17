Maurice JoshuaBorn 1967
Maurice Joshua
1967
Maurice Joshua, also known just as Maurice, born in Chicago, Illinois, is a Grammy Award winning record producer who is most known for his laid-back and soulful house music-style remixes.
This Is Acid (Original Mix)
This Is Acid (Boys Noize Re-work)
This Is Acid
