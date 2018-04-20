Lauren BennettBorn 23 June 1989
Lauren Bennett
1989-06-23
Lauren Bennett Biography (Wikipedia)
Lauren Bennett (born 23 June 1989) is an English singer, dancer, and model. She is best known as a member of the girl group G.R.L.. She is also known for her work with the Paradiso Girls, CeeLo Green, Robin Antin of the Pussycat Dolls, and most notably with LMFAO, where she was featured on the 2011 summer hit "Party Rock Anthem," achieving her first number one single in the United Kingdom and United States.
Lauren Bennett Tracks
Party Rock Anthem
LMFAO
Party Rock Anthem
Party Rock Anthem
Where I Belong (feat. Lauren Bennett & Moelogo)
Guy Furious
Where I Belong (feat. Lauren Bennett & Moelogo)
Where I Belong (feat. Lauren Bennett & Moelogo)
Where I Belong
Guy Furious
Where I Belong
Where I Belong
Where I Belong (feat. Lauren Bennett & Moelogo)
Guy Furious
Where I Belong (feat. Lauren Bennett & Moelogo)
Where I Belong (feat. Lauren Bennett & Moelogo)
Performer
Party Mari Gali - DJ Shai Guy Mash Up
NS Chauhan, Lauren Bennett, Dilbag Singh & LMFAO
Party Mari Gali - DJ Shai Guy Mash Up
Party Mari Gali - DJ Shai Guy Mash Up
Party Rock Anthem
LMFAO
Party Rock Anthem
Party Rock Anthem
