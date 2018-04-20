Lauren Bennett (born 23 June 1989) is an English singer, dancer, and model. She is best known as a member of the girl group G.R.L.. She is also known for her work with the Paradiso Girls, CeeLo Green, Robin Antin of the Pussycat Dolls, and most notably with LMFAO, where she was featured on the 2011 summer hit "Party Rock Anthem," achieving her first number one single in the United Kingdom and United States.