M|A|R|R|S
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p04xg58n.jpg
1987
M|A|R|R|S Biography (Wikipedia)
MARRS (stylised M|A|R|R|S) was a 1987 recording collective formed by the groups A.R. Kane and Colourbox, which only released one commercial disc. It became "a one-hit wonder of rare influence" because of their international hit "Pump Up the Volume".
Pump Up The Volume
