Françoiz Breut (born 10 December 1969 in Cherbourg) is the stage name of Françoise Breut, a French illustrator and chanteuse of moody and melancholic pop. Breut got involved with music when her then-fiancé, French pop star Dominique A, asked her to contribute vocals on three songs of his 1993 album, Si Je Connais Harry. He then wrote and arranged most of the songs for her eponymous debut album. She has also collaborated with Yann Tiersen, Louise Attaque, and Calexico. She lives in Brussels, Belgium.