Anthony Robbins
Anthony Robbins Biography
Anthony Jai Robbins (born Anthony J. Mahavoric; February 29, 1960) is an American author, entrepreneur, philanthropist and life coach. Robbins is known for his infomercials, seminars, and self-help books including Unlimited Power and Awaken the Giant Within.
Robbins is the founder of several companies that earn approximately $6 billion in annual sales. In 2015 and 2016 he was listed on the Worth Magazine Power 100 list. His seminars are organized through Robbins research Internal.
